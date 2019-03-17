SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|50
|35
|7
|4
|4
|78
|175
|110
|x-Birmingham
|50
|34
|14
|2
|0
|70
|180
|138
|x-Huntsville
|48
|30
|15
|3
|0
|63
|171
|135
|x-Knoxville
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|153
|144
|x-Macon
|50
|25
|20
|2
|3
|55
|144
|137
|x-Fayetteville
|49
|23
|18
|4
|4
|54
|155
|168
|x-Roanoke
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|149
|161
|Pensacola
|49
|23
|21
|2
|3
|51
|126
|132
|Quad City
|49
|16
|28
|4
|1
|37
|126
|165
|Evansville
|50
|11
|34
|5
|0
|27
|108
|197
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Quad City 7, Fayetteville 6
Macon 2, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 4, Peoria 3, SO
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 1
Roanoke 3, Evansville 0
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
