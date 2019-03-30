SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 53 37 7 4 5 83 186 117 x-Birmingham 54 38 14 2 0 78 198 142 x-Huntsville 53 34 16 3 0 71 194 146 x-Knoxville 54 28 21 4 1 61 164 160 x-Macon 54 27 22 2 3 59 155 146 x-Roanoke 54 27 23 3 1 58 163 171 x-Pensacola 54 25 23 2 4 56 137 145 x-Fayetteville 54 24 22 4 4 56 167 192 Quad City 53 16 32 4 1 37 132 183 Evansville 53 12 36 5 0 29 115 209

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Macon 4, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Quad City 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 4, SO

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 1

Macon 6, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

