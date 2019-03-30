SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|53
|37
|7
|4
|5
|83
|186
|117
|x-Birmingham
|54
|38
|14
|2
|0
|78
|198
|142
|x-Huntsville
|53
|34
|16
|3
|0
|71
|194
|146
|x-Knoxville
|54
|28
|21
|4
|1
|61
|164
|160
|x-Macon
|54
|27
|22
|2
|3
|59
|155
|146
|x-Roanoke
|54
|27
|23
|3
|1
|58
|163
|171
|x-Pensacola
|54
|25
|23
|2
|4
|56
|137
|145
|x-Fayetteville
|54
|24
|22
|4
|4
|56
|167
|192
|Quad City
|53
|16
|32
|4
|1
|37
|132
|183
|Evansville
|53
|12
|36
|5
|0
|29
|115
|209
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO
Macon 4, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 6, Quad City 3
Evansville 5, Peoria 4, SO
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 0
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 1
Macon 6, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
