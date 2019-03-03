Listen Live Sports

Sporting KC-Los Angeles FC, Sums

March 3, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Kansas City 1 0—1
Los Angeles FC 0 2—2

First half_1, Kansas City, Nemeth, 1 (Russell), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 1, 47th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Diomande, 1 (Harvey), 90th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Harvey, 66th; Blessing, 81st; Atuesta, 89th. Kansas City, Gutierrez, 10th; Fernandes, 17th; Sinovic, 27th; Espinoza, 31st; Nemeth, 42nd; Zusi, 51st.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Ian Anderson; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_22,099.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye, Lee Nguyen (Latif Blessing, 72nd); Christian Ramirez (Adama Diomande, 59th), Diego Rossi (Peter Vassell, 85th), Carlos Vela.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Andreu Fontas (Botond Barath, 68th), Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez (Kelyn Rowe, 62nd), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 73rd), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

