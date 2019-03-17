Sporting KC-Rapids, Sums

Kansas City 0 1—1 Colorado 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 1, 54th minute; 2, Kansas City, Russell, 1, 88th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Colorado, Tim Howard, Andre Rawls.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Gutierrez, 41st; Espinoza, 64th; Barath, 75th. Colorado, Kamara, 53rd; Feilhaber, 60th; Rubio, 72nd; Blomberg, 80th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Mike Kampmeinert; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_11,037.

___

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 72nd), Felipe Gutierrez (Yohan Croizet, 81st), Kelyn Rowe (Johnny Russell, 61st), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Krisztian Nemeth.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Axel Sjoberg, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta (Johan Blomberg, 79th), Benny Feilhaber (Cole Bassett, 76th), Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida, Diego Rubio (Andre Shinyashiki, 84th).

