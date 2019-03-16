Sports on TV

|Adv16
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, Feb. 18
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston University at Holy Cross
ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Alcorn State at Arkansas Pine-Bluff
FS1 — Illinois at Wisconsin
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina State
SEC -_Ole Miss at Georgia
ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon State
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
NBCSN — Boston at San Jose
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Nürnberg vs. Borussia Dortmund —
|Tuesday, Feb. 19
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Davidson
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Nebraska at Penn State
SEC — Ole Miss at South Carolina
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Iowa at VCU
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SEC — Alabama at Texas A&M
CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming
NBCSN — Toronto at St. Louis
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich —
|Wednesday, Feb. 20
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
SEC — Mississippi State at Georgia
CBSSN — Xavier at Seton Hall
ESPN — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
FS1 — St. John’s at Providence
SEC — Arkansas at Auburn
CBSSN — Butler at Marquette
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State
ESPNU — New Mexico at Utah State
FS1 — Utah at Washington
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, first round, Thailand
NBCSN — Chicago at Detroit
NBCSN — Boston at Vegas
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus —
|Thursday, Feb. 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wagner at Bryant University
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — High Point at Campbell
FS1 — California at Arizona
ESPNU — Hawaii at UC-Santa Barbara
FS1 — Oregon State at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State
SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
SEC — Tennessee at Texas A&M
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, first round, Rio Grande
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, Mexico City
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, Thailand
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
TNT — Houston at LA Lakers
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Nashville —
|Friday, Feb. 22
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio University
ESPN2 — Kent State at Buffalo
ESPNEWS — Dartmouth at Yale
ESPNU — Canisius at Monmouth
ESPN2 — Davidson at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago
FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SEC — Georgia at Florida
SEC — LSU at Arkansas
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
FS1 — Ohio State at Michigan
CBSSN — Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota
BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, second round, Rio Grande
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, Mexico City
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, Thailand
ESPN — San Antonio at Toronto
ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma City
NHL — Minnesota at Detroit
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham vs. Fulham —
|Saturday, Feb. 23
|AUTO RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rinnai 250, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Atlanta 200, Atlanta, Ga.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Phoenix, Chandler, Ariz.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Dirrell vs. Yildirim, Minneapolis, Minn.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Illinois
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Marquette at Providence
CBSSN — Navy at Colgate
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Georgetown at Creighton
SEC — Georgia at Ole Miss
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
CBSSN — St. Louis at Dayton
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at Fordham
CBSSN — Northern Illinois at Toledo
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi State
CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
SEC — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — San Diego State at UNLV
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Michigan at Jacksonville
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, Mexico City
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, Mexico City
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, third round, Rio Grande
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, Thailand
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham, Dublin
ABC — Houston at Golden State
NHL – Washington at Buffalo
NHL — Boston at St. Louis
NBC — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, France vs. Scotland
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, Wales vs. England
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Tottenham
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich
NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Wolves
FS2 — Bundesliga: Nürnberg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
ESPN2 — Serie A: Samporia vs. Cagliari
|TRACK AND FIELD
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships: Day 2, Staten Island, N.Y. —
|Sunday, Feb. 24
|AAF FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Birmingham at Atlanta
FS1 — PBA Bowling: Indianapolis Open: Indianapolis, Ind.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBSSN -SMU at Central Florida
ESPN — Cincinnati at UConn
ESPNU — Loyola-Chicago at Southern Illinois
ESPNU — Wake Forest at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — Michigan at Michigan State
ESPNU — Houston at MemphisFS2 — St. John’s at Georgetown
SEC — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
BTN — Penn State at Illinois
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee
SEC — Ole Miss at Arkansas
SEC — Georgia at Alabama
BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
BTN — Loyola-Chicago at Ohio State
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, Mexico City
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, Mexico City
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, final round, Rio Grande
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBA — Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Raptors 905
NBA — San Antonio at New York
NHL — NY Rangers at Washington
NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Cheetas vs. Scarlets
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, Italy vs. Ireland
CBSSN — Major League Rugby: United New York vs. Seawolves de Seattle
ESPN2 — Serie A: Samporia vs. Cagliari
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United vs. Liverpool
FS1 — Bundesliga: Hannover 96 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships: Day 3, Staten Island, N.Y. —
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.