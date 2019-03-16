Sports on TV

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston University at Holy Cross

ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Alcorn State at Arkansas Pine-Bluff

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina State

SEC -_Ole Miss at Georgia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon State

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at San Jose

SOCCER 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Nürnberg vs. Borussia Dortmund —

Tuesday, Feb. 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Davidson

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Nebraska at Penn State

SEC — Ole Miss at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Iowa at VCU

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SEC — Alabama at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Toronto at St. Louis

SOCCER 3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich —

Wednesday, Feb. 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

SEC — Mississippi State at Georgia

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Seton Hall

ESPN — Louisville at Syracuse

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

FS1 — St. John’s at Providence

SEC — Arkansas at Auburn

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Marquette

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State

ESPNU — New Mexico at Utah State

FS1 — Utah at Washington

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, first round, Thailand

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Vegas

SOCCER 3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus —

Thursday, Feb. 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wagner at Bryant University

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — High Point at Campbell

FS1 — California at Arizona

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at UC-Santa Barbara

FS1 — Oregon State at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State

7 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

9 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee at Texas A&M

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, first round, Rio Grande

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, Mexico City

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at Nashville —

Friday, Feb. 22 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio University

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent State at Buffalo

ESPNEWS — Dartmouth at Yale

ESPNU — Canisius at Monmouth

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at Rhode Island

ESPNU — Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SEC — Georgia at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SEC — LSU at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

FS1 — Ohio State at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota

9 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, second round, Rio Grande

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, Mexico City

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NHL — Minnesota at Detroit

SOCCER 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham vs. Fulham —

Saturday, Feb. 23 AUTO RACING 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Atlanta, Ga.

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Atlanta, Ga.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rinnai 250, Atlanta, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Atlanta 200, Atlanta, Ga.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Phoenix, Chandler, Ariz.

BOXING 10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Dirrell vs. Yildirim, Minneapolis, Minn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Illinois

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Marquette at Providence

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Colgate

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Creighton

3:30 p.m.

SEC — Georgia at Ole Miss

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

CBSSN — St. Louis at Dayton

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at Fordham

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Northern Illinois at Toledo

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

SEC — Texas A&M at Arkansas

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — San Diego State at UNLV

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Michigan at Jacksonville

GOLF 11:30 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, Mexico City

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, Mexico City

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, third round, Rio Grande

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham, Dublin

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NHL – Washington at Buffalo

4 p.m.

NHL — Boston at St. Louis

8 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, France vs. Scotland

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, Wales vs. England

SOCCER 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Tottenham

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Wolves

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Nürnberg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Samporia vs. Cagliari

TRACK AND FIELD 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships: Day 2, Staten Island, N.Y. —

Sunday, Feb. 24 AAF FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Birmingham at Atlanta

BOWLING 3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Bowling: Indianapolis Open: Indianapolis, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN -SMU at Central Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at UConn

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola-Chicago at Southern Illinois

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Wake Forest at North Carolina State

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Michigan State

ESPNU — Houston at MemphisFS2 — St. John’s at Georgetown

SEC — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Illinois

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

SEC — Ole Miss at Arkansas

6 p.m.

SEC — Georgia at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

BTN — Loyola-Chicago at Ohio State

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, Mexico City

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, Mexico City

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Puerto Rico Open, final round, Rio Grande

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

NBA — Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Raptors 905

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBA — San Antonio at New York

NHL HOCKEY 12:30 p.m.

NHL — NY Rangers at Washington

7 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota

RUGBY 12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Cheetas vs. Scarlets

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship: round 3, Italy vs. Ireland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Rugby: United New York vs. Seawolves de Seattle

SOCCER 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Samporia vs. Cagliari

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Hannover 96 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships: Day 3, Staten Island, N.Y. —

