Spurs-Celtics, Box

SAN ANTONIO (115)

DeRozan 8-18 0-0 16, Aldridge 20-31 7-8 48, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, White 2-7 0-0 4, Forbes 2-6 0-0 4, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 3-6 0-0 7, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 3-6 0-0 9, Mills 5-7 0-0 12, Belinelli 2-7 0-0 5, Walker IV 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-98 7-8 115.

BOSTON (96)

Hayward 4-11 5-5 13, Morris 6-13 0-0 13, Baynes 4-6 0-0 9, Irving 5-17 0-0 11, Smart 6-14 1-2 14, Brown 1-8 5-6 7, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Yabusele 2-3 2-2 7, Theis 5-8 0-0 11, Monroe 2-3 0-0 4, Rozier 2-8 0-0 4, Wanamaker 0-0 0-1 0, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-94 13-16 96.

San Antonio 31 23 30 31—115 Boston 24 23 25 24— 96

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-24 (Bertans 3-6, Mills 2-3, Aldridge 1-1, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-6, White 0-2, Forbes 0-4), Boston 7-35 (Baynes 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Yabusele 1-2, Theis 1-3, Irving 1-5, Smart 1-5, Morris 1-7, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 13), Boston 45 (Hayward 10). Assists_San Antonio 32 (DeRozan 11), Boston 23 (Irving 12). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Boston 14. A_18,624 (18,624).

