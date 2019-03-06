Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Hawks, Box

March 6, 2019 9:58 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (111)

DeRozan 7-14 0-0 14, Gay 5-10 2-3 12, Aldridge 11-16 9-11 32, White 8-11 1-2 18, Forbes 2-10 0-0 6, Bertans 4-11 0-0 12, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 5-11 1-2 12, Belinelli 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-89 13-18 111.

ATLANTA (104)

Prince 4-7 1-2 12, Collins 6-11 6-7 18, Len 4-8 1-2 11, Young 8-24 5-6 22, Huerter 2-10 2-2 7, Bembry 3-7 1-1 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Poythress 2-4 0-0 4, Bazemore 4-11 2-2 12, Carter 3-6 1-2 10, Adams 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 36-92 19-24 104.

San Antonio 27 26 27 31—111
Atlanta 23 33 21 27—104

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-33 (Bertans 4-10, Forbes 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-1, Belinelli 1-4, Mills 1-7, Gay 0-3), Atlanta 14-44 (Carter 3-4, Prince 3-5, Len 2-5, Bazemore 2-6, Bembry 1-4, Adams 1-4, Huerter 1-6, Young 1-7, Poythress 0-1, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Gay 11), Atlanta 48 (Collins 10). Assists_San Antonio 28 (White 9), Atlanta 22 (Huerter 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Atlanta 18. Technicals_Prince 2, Carter. Ejected_Prince. A_15,208 (18,118).

