Spurs-Hornets, Box

SAN ANTONIO (116)

DeRozan 12-24 6-8 30, Aldridge 8-18 4-5 20, Poeltl 3-3 1-4 7, Forbes 6-12 0-0 16, White 0-10 4-4 4, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 7-15 0-0 16, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Mills 0-6 0-0 0, Belinelli 6-16 0-0 17, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-109 15-21 116.

CHARLOTTE (125)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 4-11 0-0 8, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 14-31 8-11 38, Bacon 9-16 2-4 24, Kaminsky 5-10 1-1 15, Hernangomez 4-5 2-4 10, Graham 1-5 5-6 7, Monk 2-6 0-0 5, Lamb 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 46-100 20-28 125.

San Antonio 23 36 21 26 10—116 Charlotte 29 26 27 24 19—125

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-39 (Belinelli 5-11, Forbes 4-7, Bertans 2-5, Gay 2-6, Aldridge 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, White 0-4, Mills 0-4), Charlotte 13-42 (Bacon 4-7, Kaminsky 4-8, Bridges 2-4, Walker 2-8, Monk 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Williams 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 60 (Aldridge 15), Charlotte 46 (Kaminsky 10). Assists_San Antonio 24 (White 7), Charlotte 30 (Walker 11). Total Fouls_San Antonio 21, Charlotte 18. A_14,227 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.