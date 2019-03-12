Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Mavericks, Box

March 12, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (112)

DeRozan 11-19 11-11 33, Aldridge 11-19 6-6 28, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Forbes 3-6 0-0 6, White 10-16 0-0 23, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Mills 1-5 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-7 1-1 4. Totals 43-82 18-18 112.

DALLAS (105)

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Nowitzki 3-5 0-1 8, Powell 6-15 7-7 20, Doncic 5-18 1-9 12, Brunson 12-16 7-7 34, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 0-0 10, Kleber 1-2 0-2 2, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 38-82 15-26 105.

San Antonio 34 26 24 28—112
Dallas 24 29 21 31—105

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-22 (White 3-5, Bertans 3-5, Mills 1-3, Belinelli 1-6, Aldridge 0-1, Forbes 0-2), Dallas 14-39 (Harris 3-5, Brunson 3-6, Nowitzki 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Powell 1-6, Doncic 1-7, Kleber 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 38 (Poeltl, Aldridge 7), Dallas 38 (Finney-Smith, Powell 7). Assists_San Antonio 26 (White 7), Dallas 22 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, Dallas 16. Technicals_DeRozan. A_20,366 (19,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.