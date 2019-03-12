Spurs-Mavericks, Box

SAN ANTONIO (112)

DeRozan 11-19 11-11 33, Aldridge 11-19 6-6 28, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Forbes 3-6 0-0 6, White 10-16 0-0 23, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Mills 1-5 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-7 1-1 4. Totals 43-82 18-18 112.

DALLAS (105)

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Nowitzki 3-5 0-1 8, Powell 6-15 7-7 20, Doncic 5-18 1-9 12, Brunson 12-16 7-7 34, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 0-0 10, Kleber 1-2 0-2 2, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 38-82 15-26 105.

San Antonio 34 26 24 28—112 Dallas 24 29 21 31—105

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-22 (White 3-5, Bertans 3-5, Mills 1-3, Belinelli 1-6, Aldridge 0-1, Forbes 0-2), Dallas 14-39 (Harris 3-5, Brunson 3-6, Nowitzki 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Powell 1-6, Doncic 1-7, Kleber 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 38 (Poeltl, Aldridge 7), Dallas 38 (Finney-Smith, Powell 7). Assists_San Antonio 26 (White 7), Dallas 22 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, Dallas 16. Technicals_DeRozan. A_20,366 (19,200).

