St. Joe’s, Duquesne meet in A10 2nd round

No. 10 seed Saint Joseph’s (13-18, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Duquesne (19-12, 10-8)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s is set to match up against Duquesne in the second round of the A10 tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 12, when the Dukes shot 49.2 percent from the field and went 13 for 29 from 3-point territory en route to a one-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Saint Joseph’s has depended on senior leadership this year while Duquesne has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Hawks, seniors Charlie Brown, Lamarr Kimble and Chris Clover have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Hawks points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Eric Williams Jr., Sincere Carry and Michael Hughes have combined to account for 47 percent of Duquesne’s scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jared Bynum has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Duquesne is 0-6 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Saint Joseph’s is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Dukes are 11-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 8-12 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hawks are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-18 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Saint Joseph’s offense has turned the ball over on 13.7 percent of its possessions, the second-best mark in Division I. 20.2 percent of all Duquesne possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Dukes are ranked 281st, nationally).

