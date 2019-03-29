Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds to enter NBA draft

March 29, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds will skip his senior season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Friday that Ponds intends to hire an agent. He’ll leave as the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,870 points in three seasons. No other St. John’s player had more in three years.

The 6-foot-1 Ponds says playing for St. John’s was “one of the best decisions of my life.”

Coach Chris Mullin says he supports Ponds’ decision after what he called “one of the greatest careers” in St. John’s history.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ponds is second on the Red Storm’s career list for steals and sixth for assists. Mullin is the only other St. John’s player inside the top 10 in scoring, steals and assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.