Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis, Dayton meet in A10 quarters

March 15, 2019 7:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Saint Louis (20-12, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed Dayton (21-10, 13-5)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is set to match up against Dayton in the A10 tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when the Flyers outshot Saint Louis 50 percent to 46.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to an eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell, Jordan Goodwin and D.J. Foreman have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Billikens points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Isabell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. Isabell has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Dayton is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 21-4 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Flyers are 8-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 73.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.