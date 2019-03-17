St. Louis, SBU meet in A10 finals

Saint Louis (22-12, 13-8) vs. Saint Bonaventure (18-15, 14-6)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is set to face off against Saint Bonaventure in the Championship of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 9, when the Bonnies outshot Saint Louis 45.5 percent to 33.9 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to a 66-57 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Courtney Stockard, Kyle Lofton and LaDarien Griffin have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Saint Bonaventure’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Louis, Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Billikens points over their last five.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isabell has had his hand in 54 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 41 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Saint Bonaventure is 0-12 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 18-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bonnies are 2-15 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has allowed only 64.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-lowest figure in the country. The Saint Bonaventure offense has averaged just 66.6 points through 33 games (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.