St. Pete’s meets Marist in MAAC tourney

No. 9 seed St. Peter’s (9-21, 6-12) vs. No. 8 seed Marist (12-18, 7-11)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney First Round, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s is set to face Marist in the first round of the MAAC tournament. St. Peter’s won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 22, when the Peacocks shot 52.3 percent from the field while holding Marist’s shooters to just 39.2 percent en route to a 65-59 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Parker, Ryan Funk, Isaiah Lamb, Aleksandar Dozic and David Knudsen have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Parker has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Marist field goals over the last three games. Parker has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Foxes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Peacocks. Marist has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) across its past three outings while St. Peter’s has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The St. Peter’s offense has turned the ball over 15.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.

