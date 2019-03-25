Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stamets’ grand slam sends Indians past Rangers 10-1

March 25, 2019 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie shortstop Eric Stamets hit a fourth-inning grand slam, his first home run of the spring, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Monday night.

Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run homer in the ninth, and Greg Allen had a bases-loaded triple in the eighth.

Stamets will start at shortstop on opening day for the Indians with three-time All-Star Francisco Lindor going on the injured list with a calf strain.

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland. He struck out four, walked one and hit two batters with pitches.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ronald Guzman hit his team-leading fifth homer of the spring for Texas.

Rangers starter Edinson Volquez, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery, gave up four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and plunked one batter with a pitch.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.