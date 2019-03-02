Stars-Blues Sum

Dallas 2 1 1—4 St. Louis 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 22 (Fedun), 16:52. 2, Dallas, Klingberg 8 (Comeau, Janmark), 18:44.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 11 (Edmundson, Sundqvist), 15:40. 4, Dallas, Benn 23 (Klingberg, Seguin), 17:11 (pp).

Third Period_5, Dallas, Benn 24 (Klingberg), 19:31.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-10-4_21. St. Louis 12-8-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 20-14-2 (30 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 15-3-1 (20-17).

A_18,166 (19,150). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

