Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Blues Sums

March 2, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 2 1 1—4
St. Louis 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 22 (Fedun), 16:52. 2, Dallas, Klingberg 8 (Janmark, Comeau), 18:44. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 7:23; Comeau, DAL, (slashing), 10:12.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 11 (Sundqvist, Edmundson), 15:40. 4, Dallas, Benn 23 (Seguin, Klingberg), 17:11 (pp). Penalties_Hintz, DAL, (holding), 1:37; MacEachern, STL, (roughing), 16:17.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Benn 24 (Klingberg), 19:31. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-10-4_21. St. Louis 12-8-10_30.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 20-14-2 (30 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 15-3-1 (20-17).

A_18,166 (19,150). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.