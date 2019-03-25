Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Stars-Jets Sum

March 25, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Dallas 0 3 2—5
Winnipeg 0 0 2—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Lindell 10 (Comeau, Cogliano), 10:27. 2, Dallas, Faksa 14 (Janmark, Bishop), 12:23. 3, Dallas, Seguin 30 (Radulov, Benn), 15:16 (pp).

Third Period_4, Dallas, Seguin 31 (Heiskanen), 10:34 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Connor 33 (Hayes), 11:03. 6, Winnipeg, Laine 30 (Trouba, Connor), 15:10 (pp). 7, Dallas, Faksa 15 (Nichushkin, Radulov), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-17-8_37. Winnipeg 8-11-4_23.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 26-15-2 (23 shots-21 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 32-21-2 (36-32).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.

