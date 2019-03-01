Stars-Kings Sum

Dallas 1 1 1 1—4 Los Angeles 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 18 (Toffoli, Walker), 7:57. 2, Los Angeles, Leipsic 5 (Kopitar, Doughty), 13:28 (pp). 3, Dallas, Seguin 27 (Fedun, Lovejoy), 14:48.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Janmark 6 (Comeau), 6:14. 5, Los Angeles, Kopitar 19, 11:46.

Third Period_6, Dallas, Faksa 12 (Comeau, Lovejoy), 9:53.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Hintz 5 (Klingberg, Radulov), 3:19.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-5-13-5_33. Los Angeles 8-13-7-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Los Angeles 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 13-13-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 11-17-6 (33-29).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:40.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Andrew Smith.

