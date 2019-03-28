Listen Live Sports

Stars-Oilers Sum

March 28, 2019 11:51 pm
 
Dallas 0 1 1 0—3
Edmonton 1 1 0 0—2
Dallas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 47 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 4:59.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 40 (Draisaitl), 1:08. 3, Dallas, Radulov 26 (Seguin, Hintz), 6:20 (pp).

Third Period_4, Dallas, Heiskanen 12 (Dickinson, Hintz), 7:47.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Dallas 2 (Radulov NG, Seguin G, Heiskanen NG, Klingberg NG, Benn G), Edmonton 1 (Nugent-Hopkins G, Draisaitl NG, McDavid NG, Chiasson NG).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-6-8-2_22. Edmonton 15-16-8-3_42.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 15-16-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 24-18-6 (22-20).

A_18,347 (18,641). Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Amell.

