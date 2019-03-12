Listen Live Sports

Stars-Sabres Sums

March 12, 2019 9:35 pm
 
Dallas 0 2 0—2
Buffalo 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Scandella, BUF, (delay of game), 4:45; Bogosian, BUF, (delay of game), 6:56; L’Esperance, DAL, (slashing), 8:14; Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 10:40.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 6 (Dickinson, Comeau), 7:29. 2, Dallas, Hintz 7 (Seguin, Klingberg), 13:12 (pp). Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (interference), 12:50.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, DAL, (tripping), 9:23.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-10-7_27. Buffalo 13-11-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 23-14-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-11-4 (27-25).

A_17,830 (19,070). T_2:21.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Mark Shewchyk.

