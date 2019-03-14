Stars-Wild Sum

Dallas 0 3 1—4 Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 13 (Polak, Comeau), 4:11. 2, Dallas, Hintz 8 (Seguin, Klingberg), 5:25. 3, Dallas, L’Esperance 1 (Heiskanen, Benn), 6:33. 4, Minnesota, Zucker 21 (Aberg, Hunt), 9:14 (pp).

Third Period_5, Dallas, Radulov 22 (Seguin), 19:42.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-11-11_31. Minnesota 7-5-10_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 24-14-2 (7 shots-7 saves), Khudobin 13-14-3 (15-14). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-24-6 (30-27).

A_18,919 (18,064). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

