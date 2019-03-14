Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Wild Sums

March 14, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 3 1—4
Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 13 (Polak, Comeau), 4:11. 2, Dallas, Hintz 8 (Seguin, Klingberg), 5:25. 3, Dallas, L’Esperance 1 (Heiskanen, Benn), 6:33. 4, Minnesota, Zucker 21 (Aberg, Hunt), 9:14 (pp). Penalties_Hintz, DAL, (holding), 8:08; Brodin, MIN, (hooking), 14:31.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Radulov 22 (Seguin), 19:42. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-11-11_31. Minnesota 7-5-10_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 24-14-2 (7 shots-7 saves), Khudobin 13-14-3 (15-14). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-24-6 (30-27).

A_18,919 (18,064). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.