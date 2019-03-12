Listen Live Sports

Steelers keep injured LB Ryan Shazier on roster in 2019

March 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan Shazier will be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 as he continues his recovery from a spinal injury.

The team tolled the linebacker’s contract for next season, meaning it will be carried over from 2018. Shazier did not play last season while recuperating from a spinal injury suffered in Cincinnati on Dec. 4, 2017. The deal allows Shazier to continue having medical coverage and gives him another season toward his league pension.

The move keeps Shazier on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster, though he eventually will be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The 26-year-old Shazier spent last season as a de facto coach and scout for Pittsburgh, reviewing film with teammates and mentoring inside linebackers Jon Bostic, Vince Williams and Tyler Matakevich.

