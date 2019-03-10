Listen Live Sports

Stepteau leads Hawaii over Cal St.-Fullerton 71-59

March 10, 2019 1:03 am
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Brocke Stepteau had 21 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 71-59 on Saturday night.

Zigmars Raimo had 12 points for Hawaii (18-12, 9-7 Big West Conference). Drew Buggs added seven rebounds.

Hawaii headed to the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 34-33, but the Rainbow Warriors were able to outscore the Titans 38-25 in the second half to roll to the 12-point victory. The Titans’ 25 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Jackson Rowe had 16 points for the Titans (14-16, 10-6). Khalil Ahmad added 11 points. Kyle Allman Jr. had 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Titans on the season. Hawaii defeated Cal State Fullerton 79-68 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

