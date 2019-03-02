Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stockton, Wirth lead No. 16 Gonzaga women past LMU 68-58

March 2, 2019
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Laura Stockton scored 16 points, LeeAnne Wirth added 13 and 13 rebounds, both career highs, and No. 16 Gonzaga pulled away from Loyola Marymount for a 68-58 victory on Saturday to give the Bulldogs the outright West Coast Conference championship.

Zykera Rice added 10 points for the Bulldogs (27-3, 16-2 WCC), who have won 14 of their 15 league titles since 2005.

Despite a sellout crowd of 6,000, Gonzaga trailed 32-25 at the half as the Lions (17-13, 10-8) shot 46 percent and outrebounded Gonzaga, which shot 33 percent, 20-10.

Stockton made the first two baskets of the second half to ignite Gonzaga, which made 10 of 14 shots, including all three 3-point attempts, and outscored LMU 26-10. Stockton had eight points in the fourth quarter when GU went cold, going 4 of 11, but was 9 of 12 from the foul line. The Lions couldn’t mount a challenge because of 2-of-15 shooting.

Gonzaga, which won the first meeting 78-53, has now won 24 straight in the series.

Chelsey Gipson scored 14 points for LMU and Jasmine Jones and Cierra Belvin added 10 apiece.

