Stony Brook looks for road win vs Hartford

Stony Brook (23-7, 11-4) vs. Hartford (17-13, 10-5)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its fifth straight win over Hartford at Chase Family Arena. Hartford’s last win at home against the Seawolves came on Feb. 10, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Akwasi Yeboah is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Seawolves. Elijah Olaniyi is also a key contributor, producing 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by J.R. Lynch, who is averaging 16.1 points and 2.2 steals.

Advertisement

ACCURATE AKWASI: Yeboah has connected on 32.8 percent of the 192 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seawolves. Hartford has an assist on 50 of 90 field goals (55.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Stony Brook has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 10th-best mark in the country. Hartford has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through 30 games (ranked 254th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.