Strickland lifts Portland St. past Montana St. 84-80

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deante Strickland came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Portland State to an 84-80 win over Montana State on Saturday night, the Vikings’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Michael Nuga had 15 points for Portland State (16-15, 11-9 Big Sky Conference). Robert McCoy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Holland Woods had 12 points for the hosts.

Tyler Hall had 28 points for the Bobcats (14-16, 11-9). Harald Frey added 27 points. Ladan Ricketts had 11 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Montana State defeated Portland State 98-88 on Jan. 3.

