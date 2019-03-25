Listen Live Sports

Strus scores 38 to lead DePaul past Longwood 97-89 in CBI

March 25, 2019 10:53 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus had 38 points as DePaul topped Longwood 97-89 in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Strus was 15 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, to reach at least 30 points for the fourth time in six games.

Paul Reed had 23 points and 12 rebounds for DePaul (17-15), which had scored 100-plus twice in the previous four games. Femi Olujobi added four points to go over 1,000 for his career.

Lorenzo Phillips had 18 points for the Lancers (16-18). Juan Munoz added 15 points. Spencer Franklin had 14 points.

