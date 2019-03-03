Listen Live Sports

Strus scores 43 to lead DePaul past St. John’s 92-83

March 3, 2019 2:55 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus had a career-high 43 points as DePaul topped St. John’s 92-83 on Sunday.

Femi Olujobi had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (14-13, 6-10 Big East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaylen Butz added eight rebounds.

After falling behind 42-33 at the half, DePaul outscored St. John’s 59-41 in the second half to earn the 9-point victory. The Blue Demons’ 59 second-half points were a season best for the team.

Shamorie Ponds had 29 points for the Red Storm (20-10, 8-9). Marvin Clark II added 13 points. LJ Figueroa had 13 points.

The Blue Demons improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. DePaul defeated then-No. 24 St. John’s 79-71 on Jan. 12. DePaul plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday. St. John’s finishes out the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

