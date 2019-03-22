Listen Live Sports

Suber carries CS Bakersfield over Cal St.-Fullerton in CIT

March 22, 2019 12:43 am
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — James Suber posted 17 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal State Fullerton 66-58 in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Thursday night.

The Roadrunners finished on a 13-5 run after seeing all of an 18-point halftime lead disappear. The Titans tied it at 53 on a layup by Kyle Allman Jr. with 2:33 remaining before Bakersfield regrouped.

Jarkel Joiner had 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield (17-15). Taze Moore added 11 points.

Khalil Ahmad had 20 points for the Titans (16-18). Jackson Rowe added 20 points. Allman had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

