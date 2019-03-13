Listen Live Sports

Sullivan scores 17 to lead UAB over Middle Tennessee 70-61

March 13, 2019 10:10 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lewis Sullivan had 17 points and seven rebounds as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 70-61 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.

Zack Bryant had 15 points for UAB (19-13). Jalen Perry added 14 points. Jeremiah Bell had 12 points for UAB.

Donovan Sims had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (11-21). Karl Gamble added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Green had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

