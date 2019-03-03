Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany 6, La Salle 5, 10 innings

Alvernia 8-3, Elms 1-2

Johns Hopkins 5, Cortland 3

Muhlenberg 4, Emerson 3

Oswego 22, Wesley 4

Stevenson 11, MCLA 1

WPI 10, Penn St.-Fayette 5

SOUTH

Ball St. at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Barton 7, Chowan 6

Cleary at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.

Delaware St. 6, Marist 1

Florida Memorial 11, Chestnut Hill 3

Georgia Gwinnett 15, St. Xavier (Ill.) 5

Kent St. 5, Charlotte 3

Lafayette 2, N.C. Central 1

Mich.-Dearborn 14, Judson 6

Midland at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ccd.

Siena Heights at Campbellsville, ccd.

The Citadel 8, North Alabama 3

Thomas (Ga.) 6, Rochester (Mich.) 3

Webber International 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 1

MIDWEST

Avila at Bethany (Kan.), ppd.

Elizabethtown 8, Muskingum 6

Grand View at Baker, 2, ccd.

Mayville St. at Hastings, 2, ccd.

Monmouth (Ill.) 3, Dominican (Ill.) 0

St. Ambrose at Lourdes, 2, ccd.

Saint Mary (Kan.) at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd.

Valley City St. at Mount Marty, 2, ccd.

William Penn at Benedicine (Kan.), 2, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Rhode Island 6

