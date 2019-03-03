Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 6-0, La Salle 5-9
Alvernia 8-3, Elms 1-2
Johns Hopkins 5, Cortland 3
Muhlenberg 4, Emerson 3
Oswego 22, Wesley 4
Stevenson 11, MCLA 1
WPI 10, Penn St.-Fayette 5
Ball St. at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Barton 7, Chowan 6
Cleary at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.
Delaware St. 6-3, Marist 1-1
Florida 28-5, Winthrop 5-3
Florida Memorial 11, Chestnut Hill 3
Georgia Gwinnett 15, St. Xavier (Ill.) 5
Kent St. 5, Charlotte 3
Lafayette 2, N.C. Central 1
Mich.-Dearborn 14, Judson 6
Midland at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ccd.
Siena Heights at Campbellsville, ccd.
Stonehill 4-6, Concordia (NY) 1-5
The Citadel 8, North Alabama 3
Thiel 26, Rivier 6
Thomas (Ga.) 6, Rochester (Mich.) 3
Wake Forest 11, Furman 2
Webber International 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 1
William & Mary 8, High Point 6
Avila at Bethany (Kan.), ppd.
Elizabethtown 8, Muskingum 6
Grand View at Baker, 2, ccd.
Mayville St. at Hastings, 2, ccd.
Monmouth (Ill.) 3, Dominican (Ill.) 0
St. Ambrose at Lourdes, 2, ccd.
Saint Mary (Kan.) at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd.
Valley City St. at Mount Marty, 2, ccd.
William Penn at Benedicine (Kan.), 2, ccd.
Texas A&M-CC 7-8, E. Michigan 2-2
Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Rhode Island 6
Michigan 4-2, CS Northridge 2-5
UC Riverside 5, Cal Baptist 4
UCLA 6, Sacramento St. 0
Washington 5, Cal Poly 0
