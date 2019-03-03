Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany 6-0, La Salle 5-9

Alvernia 8-3, Elms 1-2

Johns Hopkins 5, Cortland 3

Muhlenberg 4, Emerson 3

Oswego 22, Wesley 4

Stevenson 11, MCLA 1

WPI 10, Penn St.-Fayette 5

SOUTH

Ball St. at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Barton 7, Chowan 6

Cleary at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.

Delaware St. 6-3, Marist 1-1

Florida 28-5, Winthrop 5-3

Florida Memorial 11, Chestnut Hill 3

Georgia Gwinnett 15, St. Xavier (Ill.) 5

Kent St. 5, Charlotte 3

Lafayette 2, N.C. Central 1

Mich.-Dearborn 14, Judson 6

Midland at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ccd.

Siena Heights at Campbellsville, ccd.

Stonehill 4-6, Concordia (NY) 1-5

The Citadel 8, North Alabama 3

Thiel 26, Rivier 6

Thomas (Ga.) 6, Rochester (Mich.) 3

Wake Forest 11, Furman 2

Webber International 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 1

William & Mary 8, High Point 6

MIDWEST

Avila at Bethany (Kan.), ppd.

Elizabethtown 8, Muskingum 6

Grand View at Baker, 2, ccd.

Mayville St. at Hastings, 2, ccd.

Monmouth (Ill.) 3, Dominican (Ill.) 0

St. Ambrose at Lourdes, 2, ccd.

Saint Mary (Kan.) at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd.

Valley City St. at Mount Marty, 2, ccd.

William Penn at Benedicine (Kan.), 2, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 7-8, E. Michigan 2-2

Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Rhode Island 6

FAR WEST

Michigan 4-2, CS Northridge 2-5

UC Riverside 5, Cal Baptist 4

UCLA 6, Sacramento St. 0

Washington 5, Cal Poly 0

