Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

March 10, 2019 5:44 pm
 
EAST

Gallaudet 6, Wilson 3

Norwich 7, Delaware Valley 6

Shippensburg 12, LeMoyne 2

Mount Union 5-2, Suffolk 2-4

SOUTH

Austin Peay 2, Murray St. 0

Charlotte 14, Coppin St. 4

Cincinnati-Clermont at Cumberlands (Ky.), 2, ppd.

Doane 7-1, Lawrence Tech 1-12

E. Kentucky 16, Oakland 10

Elon 1, Bryant 0

Marian (Ind.) 6, Edward Waters 3

The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3

Thiel 11, Baruch 3

Wis.-Oshkosh 4, Rhodes 2

Webber International 8, St. Ambrose 4

MIDWEST

Butler 18, Purdue Fort Wayne 3

Beloit 3-0, Concordia (Moor.) 2-4

Benedictine (Kan.) 7, Mount Mercy 1

Central Methodist 6, Graceland (Iowa) 0

Clarke 2, Baker 1

Dayton 17, Canisius 13

DePauw 2, Manchester 1

Missouri Valley 8, Peru St. 7

Point Park 10, Rio Grande 6

UT Martin 3, SE Missouri 0

SOUTHWEST

Schreiner 8, Blackburn 4

UMass 14, Texas Rio Grande Valley 11

