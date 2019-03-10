Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Gallaudet 6, Wilson 3
Norwich 7, Delaware Valley 6
Shippensburg 12, LeMoyne 2
Mount Union 5-2, Suffolk 2-4
Austin Peay 2, Murray St. 0
Charlotte 14, Coppin St. 4
Cincinnati-Clermont at Cumberlands (Ky.), 2, ppd.
Doane 7-1, Lawrence Tech 1-12
E. Kentucky 16, Oakland 10
Elon 1, Bryant 0
Ferrum 7-14, E. Mennonite 5-8
Marian (Ind.) 6, Edward Waters 3
NC Central 4, NC A&T 3
Shenandoah 10-8, Emory & Henry 8-1
The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3
Thiel 11, Baruch 3
Wis.-Oshkosh 4, Rhodes 2
Webber International 8, St. Ambrose 4
Butler 18, Purdue Fort Wayne 3
Beloit 3-0, Concordia (Moor.) 2-4
Benedictine (Kan.) 7, Mount Mercy 1
Central Methodist 6, Graceland (Iowa) 0
Clarke 2, Baker 1
Dayton 17, Canisius 13
DePauw 2, Manchester 1
Missouri Valley 8, Peru St. 7
Point Park 10, Rio Grande 6
UT Martin 3, SE Missouri 0
Schreiner 8, Blackburn 4
UMass 14, Texas Rio Grande Valley 11
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.