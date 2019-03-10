Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Gallaudet 6, Wilson 3

Norwich 7, Delaware Valley 6

Shippensburg 12, LeMoyne 2

Mount Union 5-2, Suffolk 2-4

SOUTH

Austin Peay 2-3, Murray St. 0-11

Charlotte 14, Coppin St. 4

Cincinnati-Clermont at Cumberlands (Ky.), 2, ppd.

Doane 7-1, Lawrence Tech 1-12

E. Kentucky 16-2, Oakland 10-1

Elon 1, Bryant 0

Ferrum 7-14, E. Mennonite 5-8

George Mason 4-2, Manhattan 3-3

James Madison 11-6, High Point 0-8

Kentucky 5, Middle Tennessee 4

Marian (Ind.) 6, Edward Waters 3

NC Central 4, NC A&T 3

Shenandoah 10-8, Emory & Henry 8-1

The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3

UNC Greensboro 6-5, Princeton 2-3

UT-Martin 3-1, SE Missouri 0-0

Thiel 11, Baruch 3

Vanderbilt 9, Illinois St. 1

Wake Forest 7, Notre Dame 4

Wis.-Oshkosh 4, Rhodes 2

Webber International 8, St. Ambrose 4

MIDWEST

Belmont 2-3, Morehead St. 0-4

Beloit 3-0, Concordia (Moor.) 2-4

Benedictine (Kan.) 7, Mount Mercy 1

Butler 18-16, Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0

Central Methodist 6, Graceland (Iowa) 0

Cincinnati 4-4, Bowling Green 3-3

Clarke 2, Baker 1

Dayton 17, Canisius 13

DePauw 2, Manchester 1

Evansville 3-6, Iowa 1-0

Miami (Ohio) 9, Youngstown St. 1

Missouri Valley 8, Peru St. 7

Point Park 10, Rio Grande 6

UT Martin 3, SE Missouri 0

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 16-6, Missouri St 4-4

Schreiner 8, Blackburn 4

UMass 14, Texas Rio Grande Valley 11

FAR WEST

Saint Mary’s 10, Utah Valley 1

Cal St.-Fullerton 13, New Mexico 7

