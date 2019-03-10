Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Gallaudet 6, Wilson 3
Norwich 7, Delaware Valley 6
Shippensburg 12, LeMoyne 2
Mount Union 5-2, Suffolk 2-4
Austin Peay 2-3, Murray St. 0-11
Charlotte 14, Coppin St. 4
Cincinnati-Clermont at Cumberlands (Ky.), 2, ppd.
Doane 7-1, Lawrence Tech 1-12
E. Kentucky 16-2, Oakland 10-1
Elon 1, Bryant 0
Ferrum 7-14, E. Mennonite 5-8
George Mason 4-2, Manhattan 3-3
James Madison 11-6, High Point 0-8
Kentucky 5, Middle Tennessee 4
Marian (Ind.) 6, Edward Waters 3
NC Central 4, NC A&T 3
Shenandoah 10-8, Emory & Henry 8-1
The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3
UNC Greensboro 6-5, Princeton 2-3
UT-Martin 3-1, SE Missouri 0-0
Thiel 11, Baruch 3
Vanderbilt 9, Illinois St. 1
Wake Forest 7, Notre Dame 4
Wis.-Oshkosh 4, Rhodes 2
Webber International 8, St. Ambrose 4
Belmont 2-3, Morehead St. 0-4
Beloit 3-0, Concordia (Moor.) 2-4
Benedictine (Kan.) 7, Mount Mercy 1
Butler 18-16, Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0
Central Methodist 6, Graceland (Iowa) 0
Cincinnati 4-4, Bowling Green 3-3
Clarke 2, Baker 1
Dayton 17, Canisius 13
DePauw 2, Manchester 1
Evansville 3-6, Iowa 1-0
Miami (Ohio) 9, Youngstown St. 1
Missouri Valley 8, Peru St. 7
Point Park 10, Rio Grande 6
UT Martin 3, SE Missouri 0
Arkansas St. 16-6, Missouri St 4-4
Schreiner 8, Blackburn 4
UMass 14, Texas Rio Grande Valley 11
Saint Mary’s 10, Utah Valley 1
Cal St.-Fullerton 13, New Mexico 7
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.