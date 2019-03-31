Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Brown at Penn, ppd.

Bucknell 6, Army 6

CCSU 10, Wagner 3

Cornell at Yale, ppd.

Holy Cross 5, Lehigh 4

Marist at Fairfield, ppd.

Marshall 7, Middle Tennessee 0

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 3

Rhode Island 9, Fordham 8, 12 innings

Northeastern 16, Delaware 8

Saint Joseph’s 18, George Washington 12

Seton Hall 14, Iona 3

Stony Brook 2, Maine 0

West Virginia 5, Oklahoma 1

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 3, Texas St. 0

Auburn 7, South Carolina 5

Boston College 8, Florida St. 0

Coppin St. 5, Norfolk St. 3

Delaware St. 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

East Carolina 5, South Florida 1

Elon 8, James Madison 3

Florida 6, Alabama 3

Florida Gulf Coast 20, Towson 3

Furman 7, The Citadel 2

Gardner-Webb 9, S.C. Upstate 7

Georgetown 5, ETSU 3

Georgia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7

High Point 8, Charleston Southern 2

Indiana 19, Maryland 4

Jackson St. 13, Alcorn St. 1

Lander 8, Augusta 6

Liberty 6, North Florida 2

Louisiana-Monroe 8, Georgia Southern 5

Louisiana Tech 5, UAB 2

Louisville 5, Wake Forest 4

Mercer 4, Wofford 1

Morehead St. 6, UT-Martin 2

NC Central 8, Florida A&M 5

N.C. State 8, Virginia 7

North Alabama 6, Stetson 2

Radford 13, Winthrop 3

Richmond 10, George Mason 7

Savannah St. 10, N.C. A&T 4

VCU 13, Davidson 1

VMI 5, Samford 4

W. Carolina 2, UNC Greensboro 1

William & Mary 3, UNC Wilmington 2

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 7, Tulane 6

Creighton 8, Illinois St. 7, 11 innings

Kent St. at Ball St., ppd.

Miami (Ohio) 7, E. Michigan 6

N. Kentucky 3, Oakland 2

Nebraska 10, Minnesota 1

Ohio 12, Bowling Green 4

Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3

S. Illinois at Butler, ccd.

South Dakota St. 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

UConn 10, UCF 0

UIC at Milwaukee, ccd.

UMass 9, Dayton 2

W. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.

Wichita St. 7, Bethune-Cookman 0

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 5, New Orleans 2

Little Rock 3, Georgia St. 2

Sam Houston St. 6, McNeese St. 3

Texas 6, Xavier 5

FAR WEST

CSU Bakersfield 9, Seattle o

New Mexico St. 12, Chicago St. 0

Oregon 9, Utah 6

