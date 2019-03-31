Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Brown at Penn, ppd.
Bucknell 6, Army 6
CCSU 10, Wagner 3
Cornell at Yale, ppd.
Holy Cross 5, Lehigh 4
Marist at Fairfield, ppd.
Marshall 7, Middle Tennessee 0
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 3
Rhode Island 9, Fordham 8, 12 innings
Northeastern 16, Delaware 8
Saint Joseph’s 18, George Washington 12
Seton Hall 14, Iona 3
Stony Brook 2, Maine 0
West Virginia 5, Oklahoma 1
Appalachian St. 3, Texas St. 0
Auburn 7, South Carolina 5
Boston College 8, Florida St. 0
Coppin St. 5, Norfolk St. 3
Delaware St. 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 5
East Carolina 5, South Florida 1
Elon 8, James Madison 3
Florida 6, Alabama 3
Florida Gulf Coast 20, Towson 3
Furman 7, The Citadel 2
Gardner-Webb 9, S.C. Upstate 7
Georgetown 5, ETSU 3
Georgia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7
High Point 8, Charleston Southern 2
Indiana 19, Maryland 4
Jackson St. 13, Alcorn St. 1
Lander 8, Augusta 6
Liberty 6, North Florida 2
Louisiana-Monroe 8, Georgia Southern 5
Louisiana Tech 5, UAB 2
Louisville 5, Wake Forest 4
Mercer 4, Wofford 1
Morehead St. 6, UT-Martin 2
NC Central 8, Florida A&M 5
N.C. State 8, Virginia 7
North Alabama 6, Stetson 2
Radford 13, Winthrop 3
Richmond 10, George Mason 7
Savannah St. 10, N.C. A&T 4
VCU 13, Davidson 1
VMI 5, Samford 4
W. Carolina 2, UNC Greensboro 1
William & Mary 3, UNC Wilmington 2
Cincinnati 7, Tulane 6
Creighton 8, Illinois St. 7, 11 innings
Kent St. at Ball St., ppd.
Miami (Ohio) 7, E. Michigan 6
N. Kentucky 3, Oakland 2
Nebraska 10, Minnesota 1
Ohio 12, Bowling Green 4
Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3
S. Illinois at Butler, ccd.
South Dakota St. 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
UConn 10, UCF 0
UIC at Milwaukee, ccd.
UMass 9, Dayton 2
W. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.
Wichita St. 7, Bethune-Cookman 0
Incarnate Word 5, New Orleans 2
Little Rock 3, Georgia St. 2
Sam Houston St. 6, McNeese St. 3
Texas 6, Xavier 5
CSU Bakersfield 9, Seattle o
New Mexico St. 12, Chicago St. 0
Oregon 9, Utah 6
