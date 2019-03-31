Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

March 31, 2019 5:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
EAST

Brown at Penn, ppd.

Bucknell 6, Army 6

CCSU 10, Wagner 3

Cornell at Yale, ppd.

Advertisement

Holy Cross 5, Lehigh 4

Marist at Fairfield, ppd.

Marshall 7, Middle Tennessee 0

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 3

Rhode Island 9, Fordham 8, 12 innings

Northeastern 16, Delaware 8

Saint Joseph’s 18, George Washington 12

Seton Hall 14, Iona 3

Stony Brook 2, Maine 0

West Virginia 5, Oklahoma 1

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 3, Texas St. 0

Auburn 7, South Carolina 5

Boston College 8, Florida St. 0

Coppin St. 5, Norfolk St. 3

Delaware St. 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

East Carolina 5, South Florida 1

Elon 8, James Madison 3

Florida 6, Alabama 3

Florida Gulf Coast 20, Towson 3

Furman 7, The Citadel 2

Gardner-Webb 9, S.C. Upstate 7

Georgetown 5, ETSU 3

Georgia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7

High Point 8, Charleston Southern 2

Indiana 19, Maryland 4

Jackson St. 13, Alcorn St. 1

Lander 8, Augusta 6

Liberty 6, North Florida 2

Louisiana-Monroe 8, Georgia Southern 5

Louisiana Tech 5, UAB 2

Louisville 5, Wake Forest 4

Mercer 4, Wofford 1

Morehead St. 6, UT-Martin 2

NC Central 8, Florida A&M 5

N.C. State 8, Virginia 7

North Alabama 6, Stetson 2

Radford 13, Winthrop 3

Richmond 10, George Mason 7

Savannah St. 10, N.C. A&T 4

VCU 13, Davidson 1

VMI 5, Samford 4

W. Carolina 2, UNC Greensboro 1

William & Mary 3, UNC Wilmington 2

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 7, Tulane 6

Creighton 8, Illinois St. 7, 11 innings

Kent St. at Ball St., ppd.

Miami (Ohio) 7, E. Michigan 6

N. Kentucky 3, Oakland 2

Nebraska 10, Minnesota 1

Ohio 12, Bowling Green 4

Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3

S. Illinois at Butler, ccd.

South Dakota St. 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

UConn 10, UCF 0

UIC at Milwaukee, ccd.

UMass 9, Dayton 2

W. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.

Wichita St. 7, Bethune-Cookman 0

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 5, New Orleans 2

Little Rock 3, Georgia St. 2

Sam Houston St. 6, McNeese St. 3

Texas 6, Xavier 5

FAR WEST

CSU Bakersfield 9, Seattle o

New Mexico St. 12, Chicago St. 0

Oregon 9, Utah 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.