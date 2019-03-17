Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Oakland
|103
|000
|001—5
|11
|2
|Nippon-Ham
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|0
Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), Mejia (5), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), Morimando (5), Giles (6), and Maile. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Adrianza; Grichuk.
___
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|120
|000
|00x—3
|7
|2
Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.
___
