Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 17, 2019 3:46 pm
 
St. Louis 000 000 001—1 2 0
Miami 100 001 02x—4 7 3

Gant, Meisinger (1), Layne (1), Beck (1), Webb (3), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.

___

Atlanta (ss) 000 200 000—2 6 1
Detroit 120 000 00x—3 7 2

Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.

___

