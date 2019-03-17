Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Oakland 103 000 001—5 11 2 Nippon-Ham 000 000 100—1 8 0

Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), Mejia (5), Morin (6), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), Morimando (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), and Maile. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Adrianza; Grichuk.

St. Louis 000 000 001—1 2 0 Miami 100 001 02x—4 7 3

Gant, Meisinger (7), Layne (7), Beck (7), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.

Atlanta (ss) 000 200 000—2 6 1 Detroit 120 000 00x—3 7 2

Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.

Boston (ss) 100 000 000—1 6 1 Pittsburgh 011 203 01x—8 9 1

Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.

