Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), Mejia (5), Morin (6), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), Morimando (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), and Maile. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Adrianza; Grichuk.
Gant, Meisinger (7), Layne (7), Beck (7), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.
Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.
Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.
___
