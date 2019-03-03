Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|New York Yankees (ss)
|211
|020
|10x—7
|9
|1
Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.
___
