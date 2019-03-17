Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 17, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 011 000 000—2 4 1
Boston (ss) 100 000 02x—3 8 1

Merritt, Sulser (3), Wood (4), Milner (6), Pagan (7), Poche (8), and Zunino, Hernandez; Johnson, Kelley (3), Hembree (4), Lau (4), Brewer (5), Mejia (7), Feltman (8), Smith (8), Bazardo (9), and Swihart, Vazquez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Poche 0-2. Sv_Bazardo.

___

Houston 000 103 003—7 11 0
Atlanta (ss) 000 003 000—3 7 0

Valdez, Perez (5), Emanuel (6), Guduan (7), McCurry (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos, Robinson; Teheran, Freeman (6), De Paula (10), Venters (11), Graham (12), Mader (12), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Valdez 2-0. L_Teheran 0-2. Sv_Mader. HRs_Freeman.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement
St. Louis 000 000 002—2 2 0
Miami 100 001 02x—4 7 3

Gant, Meisinger (7), Layne (7), Beck (7), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.

___

Atlanta (ss) 000 200 000—2 6 1
Detroit 120 000 00x—3 7 2

Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.

___

Boston (ss) 100 000 000—1 6 1
Pittsburgh 011 203 01x—8 9 1

Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.

___

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

New York Yankees (ss) 201 100 001—5 11 1
Baltimore 000 001 020—3 7 0

Loaisiga, Hale (4), Hutchison (7), Brothers (9), and Higashioka; Wright Jr., Araujo (6), Fry (7), Castro (9), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Loaisiga. L_Wright Jr.. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Andujar, Voit, Zehner; Perez.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.