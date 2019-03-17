Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
|Boston (ss)
|100
|000
|02x—3
|8
|1
Merritt, Sulser (3), Wood (4), Milner (6), Pagan (7), Poche (8), and Zunino, Hernandez; Johnson, Kelley (3), Hembree (4), Lau (4), Brewer (5), Mejia (7), Feltman (8), Smith (8), Bazardo (9), and Swihart, Vazquez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Poche 0-2. Sv_Bazardo.
___
|Houston
|000
|103
|003—7
|11
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
Valdez, Perez (5), Emanuel (6), Guduan (7), McCurry (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos, Robinson; Teheran, Freeman (6), De Paula (10), Venters (11), Graham (12), Mader (12), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Valdez 2-0. L_Teheran 0-2. Sv_Mader. HRs_Freeman.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002—2
|2
|0
|Miami
|100
|001
|02x—4
|7
|3
Gant, Meisinger (7), Layne (7), Beck (7), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.
___
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|120
|000
|00x—3
|7
|2
Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.
___
|Boston (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Pittsburgh
|011
|203
|01x—8
|9
|1
Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|201
|100
|001—5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|020—3
|7
|0
Loaisiga, Hale (4), Hutchison (7), Brothers (9), and Higashioka; Wright Jr., Araujo (6), Fry (7), Castro (9), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Loaisiga. L_Wright Jr.. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Andujar, Voit, Zehner; Perez.
___
