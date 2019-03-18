Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Oakland 103 000 001—5 11 2 Nippon-Ham 000 000 100—1 8 0

Hendriks, Soria (2), Trivino (3), Rodney (4), Buchter (5), Petit (6), Treinen (8), Montas (9), and Hundley; Hancock, and None. W_Hendriks.

___

Tampa Bay 011 000 000—2 4 1 Boston (ss) 100 000 02x—3 8 1

Merritt, Sulser (3), Wood (4), Milner (6), Pagan (7), Poche (8), and Zunino, Hernandez; Johnson, Kelley (3), Hembree (4), Lau (4), Brewer (5), Mejia (7), Feltman (8), Smith (8), Bazardo (9), and Swihart, Vazquez. W_Smith. L_Poche 0-3. Sv_Bazardo.

___

Houston 000 103 003—7 11 0 Atlanta (ss) 000 003 000—3 7 0

Valdez, Perez (5), Emanuel (6), Guduan (7), McCurry (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos, Robinson; Teheran, Freeman (6), De Paula (10), Venters (11), Graham (12), Mader (12), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Valdez 3-0. L_Teheran 0-3. Sv_Mader. HRs_Freeman.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 000 012 220—7 12 0 Philadelphia 000 030 000—3 4 3

Paxton, Green (5), Betances (6), Kahnle (7), Coulombe (8), Severino (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway; Eickhoff, Neshek (4), Alvarez (5), Neris (6), Morgan (7), Dominguez (8), Brogdon (9), and Knapp, McBride. W_Betances 2-0. L_Morgan 0-2. HRs_Tulowitzki, Bird, Torres.

___

New York Mets 000 210 200—5 9 0 Washington 600 001 03x—10 18 1

Santiago, Coleman (1), O’Rourke (4), Bashlor (6), Gilliam (8), and Mesoraco, Nido; Strasburg, Suero (6), Alvarez (9), Voth (10), and Suzuki, Kieboom. W_Strasburg 3-0. L_Santiago 1-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Alonso, Conforto; Soto, Goeddel.

___

St. Louis 000 000 002—2 2 0 Miami 100 001 02x—4 7 3

Gant, Meisinger (9), Layne (9), Beck (9), Webb (7), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.

___

Atlanta (ss) 000 200 000—2 6 1 Detroit 120 000 00x—3 7 2

Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.

___

Boston (ss) 100 000 000—1 6 1 Pittsburgh 011 203 01x—8 9 1

Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 201 100 001—5 11 1 Baltimore 000 001 020—3 7 0

Loaisiga, Hale (4), Hutchison (7), Brothers (9), and Higashioka; Wright Jr., Araujo (6), Fry (7), Castro (9), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Loaisiga. L_Wright Jr.. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Andujar, Voit, Zehner; Perez.

___

Minnesota 121 020 200—8 13 1 Toronto 105 000 21x—9 12 1

Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), Mejia (5), Morin (6), Eades (8), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), Morimando (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Shafer (8), Watts (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Shafer 1-0. L_Eades 1-1. Sv_Watts. HRs_Austin, Adrianza; Grichuk, Tellez.

___

Cleveland 030 002 004—9 10 2 Cincinnati 000 530 010—9 12 1

Kluber, Gomez (4), Hand (5), Wittgren (6), Goody (8), Robinson (9), and Plawecki, Haase; Castillo, Duke (5), Strahan (6), Bowman (7), Krol (8), Reyes (9), and Casali, Graterol. HRs_Puig (2), Peraza.

___

Kansas City 001 000 001—2 8 3 San Francisco 000 010 06x—7 11 0

Keller, Hill (5), Kennedy (7), McWilliams (8), Lovelady (8), and Viloria, Fernandez; Bumgarner, Vincent (7), Dyson (8), Melancon (9), and Posey, Bart. W_Dyson 1-0. L_McWilliams. Sv_McWilliams.

___

Colorado 000 200 410—7 12 0 Chicago Cubs 010 000 100—2 6 0

Bettis, Estevez (5), Dunn (6), Musgrave (7), Oberg (8), Horacek (9), and Murphy; Quintana, Kintzler (10), Cishek (11), Duensing (12), Ryan (12), Tazawa (14), and Caratini, Arcia. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Quintana 1-1. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Murphy, Murphy; Field.

___

Milwaukee 001 020 240—9 12 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 411 001 001—8 14 0

Davies, Archer (3), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Jackson (7), Andrews (8), Beckman (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch; Hill, Ferguson (10), Schultz (12), Curry (12), Allie (13), and Martin, Thole. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Curry. HRs_Pederson, Taylor.

___

Arizona (ss) 020 000 000—2 8 2 Texas 100 122 01x—7 10 0

Ray, Shipley (4), Bradley (7), McCanna (8), Scott (5), Young (6), and Kelly, Rosario; Mendez, Springs (3), Kelley (6), Leclerc (7), Martin (8), Bird (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Trevino. W_Springs 1-0. L_Shipley. Sv_Shipley.

___

Chicago White Sox 030 000 000—3 7 0 Arizona (ss) 001 112 02x—7 8 0

Rodon, Turner (6), Ruiz (7), Jones (8), Thompson (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Greinke, Crichton (9), Lopez (10), Gibson (11), and Avila, Joseph. W_Crichton. L_Rodon. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Escobar, Wilson, Avila.

___

Los Angeles Angels 200 000 000—2 7 0 San Diego 000 030 30x—6 8 2

Harvey, Hudson (5), Bedrosian (6), Jennings (7), Anderson (7), Jewell (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Avila, Yates (4), Solis (5), Stock (6), Yardley (7), Perdomo (9), and Hedges, Stewart. W_Solis. L_Hudson 0-1. Sv_Avila. HRs_Kinsler.

___

Oakland 010 000 104—6 9 3 Nippon-Ham 001 012 200—6 9 1

Anderson, Bassitt (6), Dull (7), Wendelken (8), and Phegley; Akiyoshi, Miyanishi (2), and None. HRs_Davis, Piscotty.

___

