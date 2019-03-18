Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Oakland
|103
|000
|001—5
|11
|2
|Nippon-Ham
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|0
Hendriks, Soria (2), Trivino (3), Rodney (4), Buchter (5), Petit (6), Treinen (8), Montas (9), and Hundley; Hancock, and None. W_Hendriks.
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
|Boston (ss)
|100
|000
|02x—3
|8
|1
Merritt, Sulser (3), Wood (4), Milner (6), Pagan (7), Poche (8), and Zunino, Hernandez; Johnson, Kelley (3), Hembree (4), Lau (4), Brewer (5), Mejia (7), Feltman (8), Smith (8), Bazardo (9), and Swihart, Vazquez. W_Smith. L_Poche 0-3. Sv_Bazardo.
___
|Houston
|000
|103
|003—7
|11
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
Valdez, Perez (5), Emanuel (6), Guduan (7), McCurry (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos, Robinson; Teheran, Freeman (6), De Paula (10), Venters (11), Graham (12), Mader (12), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Valdez 3-0. L_Teheran 0-3. Sv_Mader. HRs_Freeman.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|000
|012
|220—7
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|000—3
|4
|3
Paxton, Green (5), Betances (6), Kahnle (7), Coulombe (8), Severino (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway; Eickhoff, Neshek (4), Alvarez (5), Neris (6), Morgan (7), Dominguez (8), Brogdon (9), and Knapp, McBride. W_Betances 2-0. L_Morgan 0-2. HRs_Tulowitzki, Bird, Torres.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|210
|200—5
|9
|0
|Washington
|600
|001
|03x—10
|18
|1
Santiago, Coleman (1), O’Rourke (4), Bashlor (6), Gilliam (8), and Mesoraco, Nido; Strasburg, Suero (6), Alvarez (9), Voth (10), and Suzuki, Kieboom. W_Strasburg 3-0. L_Santiago 1-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Alonso, Conforto; Soto, Goeddel.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002—2
|2
|0
|Miami
|100
|001
|02x—4
|7
|3
Gant, Meisinger (9), Layne (9), Beck (9), Webb (7), and Molina, Knizner; Richards, Steckenrider (5), Brice (6), Guerrero (7), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Richards 2-1. L_Gant 1-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Alvarez.
___
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|120
|000
|00x—3
|6
|2
Toussaint, Santiago (5), Sobotka (7), Leyva (8), and McCann; Ross, Garrett (6), Stumpf (7), Funkhouser (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Ross 2-3. L_Toussaint 1-3. Sv_Funkhouser.
___
|Boston (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Pittsburgh
|011
|203
|01x—8
|9
|1
Walden, McGrath (3), Smith (4), Tapia (6), Martinez (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Taillon, Liriano (6), Burdi (9), Maurer (11), and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Walden 2-1. HRs_Marte, Dickerson.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|201
|100
|001—5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|020—3
|7
|0
Loaisiga, Hale (4), Hutchison (7), Brothers (9), and Higashioka; Wright Jr., Araujo (6), Fry (7), Castro (9), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Loaisiga. L_Wright Jr.. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Andujar, Voit, Zehner; Perez.
___
|Minnesota
|121
|020
|200—8
|13
|1
|Toronto
|105
|000
|21x—9
|12
|1
Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), Mejia (5), Morin (6), Eades (8), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), Morimando (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Shafer (8), Watts (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Shafer 1-0. L_Eades 1-1. Sv_Watts. HRs_Austin, Adrianza; Grichuk, Tellez.
___
|Cleveland
|030
|002
|004—9
|10
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|530
|010—9
|12
|1
Kluber, Gomez (4), Hand (5), Wittgren (6), Goody (8), Robinson (9), and Plawecki, Haase; Castillo, Duke (5), Strahan (6), Bowman (7), Krol (8), Reyes (9), and Casali, Graterol. HRs_Puig (2), Peraza.
___
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|001—2
|8
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|06x—7
|11
|0
Keller, Hill (5), Kennedy (7), McWilliams (8), Lovelady (8), and Viloria, Fernandez; Bumgarner, Vincent (7), Dyson (8), Melancon (9), and Posey, Bart. W_Dyson 1-0. L_McWilliams. Sv_McWilliams.
___
|Colorado
|000
|200
|410—7
|12
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|0
Bettis, Estevez (5), Dunn (6), Musgrave (7), Oberg (8), Horacek (9), and Murphy; Quintana, Kintzler (10), Cishek (11), Duensing (12), Ryan (12), Tazawa (14), and Caratini, Arcia. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Quintana 1-1. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Murphy, Murphy; Field.
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|020
|240—9
|12
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|411
|001
|001—8
|14
|0
Davies, Archer (3), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Jackson (7), Andrews (8), Beckman (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch; Hill, Ferguson (10), Schultz (12), Curry (12), Allie (13), and Martin, Thole. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Curry. HRs_Pederson, Taylor.
___
|Arizona (ss)
|020
|000
|000—2
|8
|2
|Texas
|100
|122
|01x—7
|10
|0
Ray, Shipley (4), Bradley (7), McCanna (8), Scott (5), Young (6), and Kelly, Rosario; Mendez, Springs (3), Kelley (6), Leclerc (7), Martin (8), Bird (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Trevino. W_Springs 1-0. L_Shipley. Sv_Shipley.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|030
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Arizona (ss)
|001
|112
|02x—7
|8
|0
Rodon, Turner (6), Ruiz (7), Jones (8), Thompson (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Greinke, Crichton (9), Lopez (10), Gibson (11), and Avila, Joseph. W_Crichton. L_Rodon. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Escobar, Wilson, Avila.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|030
|30x—6
|8
|2
Harvey, Hudson (5), Bedrosian (6), Jennings (7), Anderson (7), Jewell (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Avila, Yates (4), Solis (5), Stock (6), Yardley (7), Perdomo (9), and Hedges, Stewart. W_Solis. L_Hudson 0-1. Sv_Avila. HRs_Kinsler.
___
|Oakland
|010
|000
|104—6
|9
|3
|Nippon-Ham
|001
|012
|200—6
|9
|1
Anderson, Bassitt (6), Dull (7), Wendelken (8), and Phegley; Akiyoshi, Miyanishi (2), and None. HRs_Davis, Piscotty.
___
