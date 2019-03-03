Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota (ss)
|001
|110
|022—7
|12
|1
|Boston
|001
|017
|00x—9
|11
|0
Gonsalves, De Jong (4), Alvarez (6), Morin (7), Vasquez (8), and Astudillo; Hernandez, Thornburg (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Weems (8), Runzler (9), and Leon, Rei. W_Walden 2-0. L_De Jong 0-2. HRs_Navarreto, Rosales; Renda, Chavis.
___
|Houston
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Washington
|002
|200
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cole, Rondon (3), Pinales (3), Garza (4), Pressly (5), Bostick (6), Solomon (8), and Chirinos, Ritchie; Sanchez, Ross (3), Rosenthal (5), Adams (6), Barraclough (7), Grace (8), Williams (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pinales. Sv_Williams.
___
|Miami
|000
|021
|002—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|210
|101
|001—6
|8
|1
Straily, Keller (3), Steckenrider (4), Conley (5), Kinley (6), Eveld (7), Alvarez (8), Moran (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (5), Venters (6), Clouse (7), Weigel (8), Wentz (9), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Duvall (2), Flowers, Blanco, Jackson.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|New York Yankees (ss)
|211
|020
|10x—7
|9
|1
Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.
___
