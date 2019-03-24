Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Washington (ss) 003 100 000—4 10 2 New York Mets 201 014 00x—8 9 0

Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee 1-0. L_Guilbeau 0-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Adams; Lagares.

___

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1 St. Louis 100 000 001—2 3 0

Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Flaherty, Whitley (5), Webb (6), Cruz (8), Beck (8), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck 1-1. L_Eveld 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Goldschmidt.

___

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0 Baltimore (ss) 000 000 010—1 6 0

Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.