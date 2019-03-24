Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Washington (ss)
|003
|100
|000—4
|10
|2
|New York Mets
|201
|014
|00x—8
|9
|0
Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee 1-0. L_Guilbeau 0-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Adams; Lagares.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|004
|100—5
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|100—3
|9
|1
Paxton, Cessa (6), Feyereisen (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Saez; Perez, May (6), Hildenberger (7), Harper (8), Adams (9), and Garver, Rosario. W_Paxton 3-0. L_Perez 1-2.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|001—2
|3
|0
Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Flaherty, Whitley (5), Webb (6), Cruz (8), Beck (8), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck 1-1. L_Eveld 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Goldschmidt.
___
|Washington (ss)
|210
|000
|000—3
|5
|0
|Houston
|011
|100
|02x—5
|13
|0
Corbin, Alvarez (7), and Gomes, Reetz; Cole, Rondon (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (7), Devenski (8), Scheetz (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Alvarez 1-1. Sv_Scheetz. HRs_Marisnick.
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Baltimore (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.
___
