Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Washington (ss) 003 100 000—4 10 2 New York Mets 201 014 00x—8 9 0

Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee. L_Guilbeau. HRs_Adams; Lagares.

___

New York Yankees 000 004 100—5 6 1 Minnesota 000 101 100—3 9 1

Paxton, Cessa (6), Feyereisen (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Saez; Perez, May (6), Hildenberger (7), Harper (8), Adams (9), and Garver, Rosario. W_Paxton 3-0. L_Perez 1-2.

___

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1 St. Louis 100 000 001—2 3 0

Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Flaherty, Whitley (5), Webb (6), Cruz (8), Beck (8), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck 1-1. L_Eveld 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Goldschmidt.

___

Washington (ss) 210 000 000—3 5 0 Houston 011 100 02x—5 13 0

Corbin, Alvarez (7), and Gomes, Reetz; Cole, Rondon (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (7), Devenski (8), Scheetz (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Alvarez 1-1. Sv_Scheetz. HRs_Marisnick.

___

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0 Baltimore (ss) 000 000 010—1 6 0

Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.

___

