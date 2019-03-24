Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
Washington (ss) 003 100 000—4 10 2
New York Mets 201 014 00x—8 9 0

Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee. L_Guilbeau. HRs_Adams; Lagares.

___

Toronto 002 300 001—6 12 2
Detroit 140 238 00x—18 17 0

Reid-Foley, Shafer (3), Norris (5), Isaacs (6), Case (6), Ouellette (8), and Maile, Cantwell; Norris, Farmer (5), Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Thielbar (9), and Hicks. W_Norris. L_Shafer. HRs_Biggio, Grichuk; Cabrera, Mahtook, Cameron.

___

New York Yankees 000 004 100—5 6 1
Minnesota 000 101 100—3 9 1

Paxton, Cessa (6), Feyereisen (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Saez; Perez, May (6), Hildenberger (7), Harper (8), Adams (9), and Garver, Rosario. W_Paxton. L_Perez. Sv_Alvarez.

___

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1
St. Louis 100 000 001—2 3 0

Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Whitley (9), Webb (10), Cruz (12), Beck (13), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck. L_Eveld. HRs_Goldschmidt.

___

Baltimore (ss) 100 011 001—4 11 3
Philadelphia 111 214 10x—11 18 2

Fry, Gonzalez (2), Ynoa (4), Lucas (6), Rogers (7), and Perez, Susac; Irvin, Robertson (5), Beato (5), Nicasio (6), Neris (7), Morgan (8), Singer (8), Martin (9), and Knapp, Brantly. W_Irvin. L_Fry. HRs_Nunez, Palmeiro, Perez; Herrera, Altherr.

___

Washington (ss) 210 000 000—3 5 0
Houston 011 100 02x—5 13 0

Corbin, Alvarez (7), and Gomes, Reetz; Cole, Rondon (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (7), Devenski (8), Scheetz (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Alvarez 1-1. Sv_Scheetz. HRs_Marisnick.

___

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0
Baltimore (ss) 000 000 010—1 6 0

Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.

___

